Woking have confirmed the signing of forward Liam Dulson on a two-year deal.
The 24-year-old left National League South outfit Maidenhead United this summer after turning down the offer of a new contact with the Magpies to join Jermain Defoe’s side.
Dulson joined Maidenhead from League Two outfit Cheltenham Town in July 2025, scoring 14 goals for the Magpies in the 2025-26 season.
The 24-year-old made his name as a regular goalscorer at Ware, before enjoying a successful spell with Bedford Town.
Dulson joined Cheltenham in the summer of 2024, and made his professional debut with the Robins.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “We looked at Liam last season while he was at Cheltenham and we’ve continued to follow his progress.
“He’s powerful, quick, instinctive, can carry the ball, and gets shots away – in our environment and system he can thrive, and grow as a player.
“People I know and respect at Maidenhead and around that division have reiterated his ability, desire to do extra, and ability to score goals out of nothing.
“His career journey shows hunger, drive and the desire to improve. He fits the systems we are looking to use, and I know Jermain is looking forward to working with him.”
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