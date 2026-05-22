Woking have confirmed that captain Harry Beautyman will be leaving the National League club this summer after turning down a new contract.
The 34-year-old midfielder had been offered a new deal by the Cards but turned it down to join National League South outfit Dagenham & Redbridge on a two-year deal.
Beautyman was an important figure during his two-year spell with the Cards, making 90 appearances and scoring 25 goals.
The new opportunity at the Daggers offers Beautyman and his family long-term stability geographically and professionally.
“As you’ll know, we offered Harry a new contract,” said Brown.
“We made that decision based on what he brought as a captain and goalscoring midfielder. We also recognise how hard that will be to replace.
“We turned down a strong approach for Harry this time last year, and I’m glad we did.
“His goals, professionalism, and the example he set in terms of communication, work ethic, preparation and recovery played such a pivotal role in our growth.
“Harry and I just missed each other at a club around ten years ago. I’m glad I got to work with him in the end.
“When he eventually finishes playing, he will be remembered as one of the best goalscoring midfielders to come out of the National League.
“He moves on with all of our best wishes.”
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