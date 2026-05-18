Woking Football Club have confirmed that Timi Odusina and Roy Syla have signed new contracts to stay at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
Defender Odusina has signed a new two-year deal through to the summer of 2028. The 26-year-old first joined the club on loan in September 2023, before making the move permanent the following May. He has gone on to play 82 times so far for the Cards.
Syla has extended his stay at the club until 2027. The 25-year-old former Ayr United midfielder was acquired by Woking in January after impressing on trial, and has made 11 appearances so far for the Cards. He began his career with Barnet at the age of 12, and progressed through the club’s academy before signing a professional contract with the Bees in March 2018.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Timi, in terms of data, is one of the best ground defenders at this level.
“He rarely gets beaten in a dual or in a one against one situation, and his athleticism allows us to press high without a fear of the space behind.
“He’s got a great mentality, is competitive every day, wants to be on the pitch and wants to fight for the club and his team-mates every day.
“He’s moving into what could be his best years now. It’s really positive to see players like this willing to commit this part of their career to our football club.
“Roy came in and displayed great work ethic, personality and quality to earn his contract and eventual opportunity.
“His attributes allow us to play with good structure, especially in possession, but he’s also sharp, combative, and reacts really well in transitions.
“Once he got in the side, I think his influence grew quickly. It’s a real positive that we are able to see that continue.”
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