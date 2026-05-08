Woking have confirmed their retained and released list following the end of the 2025-26 season.
Captain Harry Beautyman is among six players who have been offered new contracts to stay at the club following the end of the season.
Roy Syla, Jake Forster-Caskey, Aaron Drewe, Timi Odusina and Tunji Akinola have also been offered new contracts to stay.
Dale Gorman, Kian Pennant, Sam Ashford, Luke Hall, Jamie Andrews and Jack Turner are leaving the club this summer following the expiry of their contracts.
Will Jaaskelainen, Chin Okoli, Tariq Hinds, Caleb Richards, Timmy Akinola, Matt Ward, Aiden O’Brien and Tom Dryer remain under contract with the club.
Olly Sanderson, Joe Gbode, Josh Kelly and Steven Turner have returned to their parent clubs following the conclusion of their loans.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to all of our departing players for their efforts and commitment throughout the season.
“Together, they helped raise standards and expectations within the club, contributing to a fantastic top-ten finish and leaving the club in a stronger position than when they arrived, something they should all be proud of.
“A special mention must go to Dale and Jamie, who have both spent two years with the club and worked under four different managers during that time. Their professionalism, dedication, and contribution to the club’s development have been invaluable, and they have played an important role in our growth on and off the pitch.
“For some of the other players moving on, opportunities in their preferred positions were limited, which made it difficult for them to fully establish themselves. Jack Turner, in particular, showed real glimpses of the quality and potential we know he possesses when given the chance to play in his natural role. We wish every departing player the very best in the next stages of their careers.
“The loan market also proved hugely beneficial for us this season, and credit must go to the players themselves and their parent clubs for their support and co-operation. Olly Sanderson was certainly a standout performer, but every loan player made a valuable contribution to the squad across the campaign.
“Work is already underway behind the scenes as we continue negotiations and preparations for the new season. We are hopeful of bringing supporters some positive news in the near future, while remaining committed to the club’s principles and philosophy, on the field and financially.
“Thanks must also go to the players who remain under contract. They have bought into our vision, shown commitment to the journey ahead, and we are excited to see their individual and collective development continue next season.”
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