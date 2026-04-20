Woking manager Jermain Defoe was delighted by his side’s performance after they won 3-0 at Gateshead in the National League.
“I’m obviously delighted with the win,” said Defoe.
“I’m delighted with the performance.
“The substitutes came on and impacted the game, which is what we want.
“The pleasing thing for me was before the game I gave the boys something to think about tactically in terms of trying to stop Gateshead from playing through the middle of the pitch because they create a box in the middle of the pitch.
“We gave the boys a set up tactically and for the players to go out and execute what we gave them in such a perfect way is credit to the players.
“Gateshead had to come out in the second half and change, so credit to the players – they’re the ones that went out and did it.
“I’m obviously delighted with the three goals.
“Gateshead has been a difficult place for people to come, they keep the ball well – but they couldn’t do it.
“When Gateshead pressed there was a massive gap in the middle of the pitch, so I thought if we get the ball up to Olly Sanderson quickly and he sets that is our trigger for us to run in behind because Gateshead play a high line.
“Even with the message at half-time the players went out and executed, so credit to the boys.
“I thought Matt Ward was fantastic. He works really hard. It was tough for him in the first half, but he kept going and he got his goal.
“Steven Turner has got such a calm head, and Dale Gorman as well has a calm head. I felt they settled us down a lot, and sometimes you need that.
“I felt Timmy Akinola and Jake Forster-Caskey did well in the first half and when you bring on fresh legs you want the boys to come on and the level to stay the same, which it did. We controlled the game a little bit more.”
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