Woking goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen was happy to keep a clean sheet as the Cards drew 0-0 against Solihull Moors.
"I thought we were really good in the first half,” said Jaaskelainen.
“We played really well but just didn't take our chances in the first half.
“In the second half we were really good at the other side of the game. We defended quite well and ended up making sure we got a clean sheet.
“There were a couple of easy saves for me in the first half, but it was mainly us being on the ball and playing positively. It was good to watch.
“There are always going to be spells in a game when as a team we're going to have to defend and win the second balls, but we dealt with that really well and got a clean sheet.
“You can't beat a clean sheet in my eyes.”
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