Woking manager Jermain Defoe felt there were plenty of positives after his side drew 0-0 at home to Solihull Moors.
“I think it was a game of both boxes,” said Defoe.
“The positives were the clean sheet and the chances we created in the first half.
“When we're on top like that, create that many chances and get into good areas we have to score.
“I thought the boys at the back did their part in terms of the headers, tackles and blocks and keeping a clean sheet.
“The pleasing thing for me is we are creating the chances, because on another day they can go in.
“The game opens up if you take advantage of being on top in those moments and score.
“All of a sudden the opposition come out a little bit more and you end up getting a second and a third.
“The longer it goes on without scoring, the opposition get a little bit of momentum.
“Solihull had a few set pieces and looked quite dangerous, but we made the first contact defending corners. Will Jaaskelainen came and punched at times, and there were some good blocks.
“Overall, I have to be pleased because if you can't win you don't lose. You have to have that mentality.
“The boys have been good. It's been a long season for the players – it's a lot of games.
“It's just a joy to see them play and work with them every day.
“I'm really looking forward to next season because I feel this team can go to another level. Why can't we be the best team in the league?
“Of course we have to take baby steps, I understand that, but when you look at the games against the teams at the top it's not like there's a massive gap.”
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