Woking manager Jermain Defoe was delighted by his side’s performance after they thrashed Morecambe 5-1 in the National League.
Goals from Harry Beautyman, Aaron Drewe, Olly Sanderson (2) and Sam Ashford fired Defoe’s side to their first win of his reign after drawing their two previous games.
“It always feel nice when you win – especially a win like that,” said Defoe.
“We started fast. I said to the boys I wanted us to start brightly.
“The intensity, sharpness and concentration was there from all the players.
“Everyone played their part from the goalkeeper all the way through the pitch. It was a brilliant performance.
”We want to play with intensity to make it difficult for teams to come here. I thought all the boys did that. They executed the gameplan.”
Defoe was delighted to pick up his first win charge, but had also been encouraged by his side’s performances in the draws against Eastleigh and Braintree Town.
“In the first two games there were signs that we can create chances,” said Defoe.
“It was just a case of executing and being ruthless.
”We want killers in the box when we get the chances.
“To score five goals at home against a team that make it difficult for you, I'm really pleased.
“The players have to enjoy winning games. When you're winning everyone has a spring in their step, is confident and can't wait until the next game.”
Sanderson’s two goals took his tally to 16 in the National League this season in what has been a successful campaign on loan from Fulham, and Defoe believes the young forward has a bright future.
“I thought Olly was fantastic,” said Defoe.
“The reason why he got those goals was all the hard work and everything he did before that in terms of running, being the focal point, holding it, being strong when he needed to be and bringing people into play. He was rewarded with the goals.
“Olly was bright all week in training – he looked really sharp in the finishing we did.
“I think he'll get a few more goals if he trains and plays like that. For me, that's the level for Olly to try to stay at.”
Defoe was also pleased by the impact of his substitutes and is happy with the options at his disposal.
“The substitutes made an impact,” said Defoe.
“When you've got good characters that can come on and impact the game that's a good sign.
“Since I've been in I've chopped and changed and brought different people on.
“It has been an opportunity to have a look at players because we've not had much time on the grass because the games have been back-to-back.”
Woking were 3-1 up heading into stoppage time before scoring two more goals to seal their win, and Defoe was delighted by his side’s ruthlessness at the end of the game.
“You have to have that mentality to get another one,” said Defoe.
“You don't want to run the clock down and start slowing the game down.
“Towards the end of the game once we had scored three goals it was difficult for Morecambe because the gaps started appearing and we got more chances.
“I’m happy with the finishing because it's one thing creating the chances, but then you have to take them. I'm delighted.”
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