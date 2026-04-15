Woking drew 0-0 at home to Solihull Moors in the National League.
The Cards nearly took an early lead when Aaron Drewe’s cross picked out Jamie Andrews inside the box, but Andrews’ effort was pushed away by Solihull keeper Laurie Walker.
Scott High tested Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen with a decent free kick attempt which forced the Finn to parry the ball away from goal, as the Moors got a foot in the contest.
Andrews forced another good save from Walker after his effort deflected, before Olly Sanderson couldn’t quite turn home the rebound.
A superb Woking move saw Dale Gorman’s quick free kick latched onto by Caleb Richards, who sat down his defender before delivering to the back post where Harry Beautyman awaited, but his shot was well blocked.
Beautyman was picked out well in the box by Matt Ward after Woking recycled a corner, but could only find the side netting with his header. As the Cards mounted the pressure, Tunji Akinola spun inside the box and forced another Walker save at his near post.
Solihull started the second half the better of the sides, and after a swift breakaway from Joe Sbarra, Ben Worman’s square ball was cleared by Ward. Emmanuel Sonupe then saw his effort from close range tipped away by Jaaskelainen as they mounted pressure on his goal.
Jermain Defoe sought to try and change things by introducing Jake Forster-Caskey, Joe Gbode, Kian Pennant and Steven Turner. Gbode showed his pace down the right-hand side to force an intervention from a Moors defender, but his night came to a premature end when he fell awkwardly and was unable to continue.
Solihull had a big chance to win it in stoppage time when a corner was only half cleared into the path of Conor Wilkinson, but his strike although powerful was straight at Jaaskelainen.
By Will Bewsey
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