Woking manager Jermain Defoe extended his unbeaten start to five games as the Cards picked up an impressive 3-0 victory at Gateshead in the National League.
Goals from Harry Beautyman, Matt Ward and Olly Sanderson fired the Cards to an emphatic win in front of a crowd of 1,174 at Gateshead International Stadium.
The Cards nearly took an early lead in the 16th minute when Jake Forster-Caskey’s free kick found Chin Okoli, whose header was just off target.
Woking went close again on 29 minutes when Beautyman’s effort was well saved by Gateshead keeper Adam Desbois.
Beautyman did make the breakthrough a minute later when he slotted home at the back post after a goalmouth scramble.
Defoe made a double substitution in the 63rd minute, with Steven Turner and Kian Pennant replacing Timmy Akinola and Beautyman.
The Cards doubled their advantage four minutes later when Turner’s pass out to the right found Ward, whose shot went through Desbois’ legs.
Defoe made his third substitution on 73 minutes, with Timi Odusina replacing Tunji Akinola. Woking’s manager made his fourth change ten minutes later, with Dale Gorman replacing Forster-Caskey.
The Cards sealed their win in stoppage time when Sanderson ran through on goal and chipped Desbois to make it 3-0.
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