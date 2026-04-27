Woking ended their season with a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to FC Halifax Town in the National League.
The Cards started brightly and nearly took the lead in the eighth minute when Jake Forster-Caskey took aim from outside the box and his shot forced a good save from Halifax keeper Sam Johnson.
Woking went close again on 16 minutes when Aaron Drewe’s corner found Harry Beautyman, whose header went narrowly wide.
The Cards continued to push for an opener and Matt Ward got a shot off from the middle of the area in the 20th minute which was held by Johnson.
Woking manager Jermain Defoe made a double change on the hour mark, with Dale Gorman and Kian Pennant replacing Jamie Andrews and Beautyman.
Drewe found Pennant with an excellent cross five minutes later, but Pennant’s header was parried away by Johnson.
Defoe made his third substitution of the afternoon in the 80th minute, with Jake Hyde replacing Forster-Caskey.
The Cards nearly scored a late winner on 89 minutes when Gorman’s free kick found Hyde, whose header was saved by Johnson.
Halifax scored a winner in the first minute of stoppage time when Woking goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen mis-kicked his clearance into his own net.
Woking finished in tenth place in the National League after only losing two of their final 15 league games.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.