Woking have provided an update regarding the current temporary capacity restriction at the Laithwaite Community Stadium following recent discussions with the Trust and Supporter Liaison Group.
A Woking FC statement said: “The club has received its National League licence for the 2026-27 season and continues to work closely with the Safety Advisory Group (SAG) and the National League.
“A number of operational measures have already been implemented, including enhancements to matchday staffing, training, and procedures, while further stadium improvements are already underway during the off-season period.
“Based on our ongoing dialogue with SAG and the progress being made, the club remains confident that the current restriction will be lifted, and we look forward to welcoming supporters back to the Laithwaite Community Stadium for what promises to be an exciting 2026-27 Enterprise National League season.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience, understanding and continued support.”
Woking have sold more than 800 season tickets ahead of the 2026-27 season.
The club are encouraging supporters to take advantage of the early bird pricing period while it remains available.
The early bird window closes on Sunday, May 31.
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