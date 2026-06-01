Woking have confirmed the signing of 23-year-old midfielder Harrison Sohna on a two-year deal from National League North outfit Hereford.
Sohna is reunited with Woking manager Jermain Defoe, after the pair had a brief spell together at Sunderland.
The 23-year-old joined Hereford in February after a spell with League Two outfit Cheltenham Town.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Harrison was brought to our attention in January while at Cheltenham, we couldn’t do anything then, but I was really impressed that he went to Hereford, got games, and performed at a good level.
“He was in the Sunderland squad with Jermain at one point, and he identified him as a player that could add something to our group, so it’s great that we were able to make it happen.
“Left-footed, loads of energy, a dead ball specialist, can operate in deep areas building play, but equally as comfortable playing as an eight and making those forward runs and being a goal threat.”
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