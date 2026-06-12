Woking have confirmed the signing of Ashley Clarke on a two-year deal from Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.
The 20-year old, who can play up front or on the wing, spent time on loan at National League South side AFC Totton last season, were he accumulated 11 goals and ten assists.
Clarke is the fifth player signed by Woking manager Jermain Defoe this summer.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “We’ve got a decent relationship with Bournemouth, originating between Todd Johnson and their owner, so we were able to get really good feedback from the staff there, as well as look closely at what he did during his loan spell in National League South.
“When we (Jermain, Paul Bracewell and I) met Ashley he came across well and illustrated the confidence and drive to further develop his career here at Woking.
“He can beat people on the inside or outside, breaks well in attacking transitions, and has good end product, plus the versatility to play two or three different attacking positions.”
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