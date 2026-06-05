Woking Football Club have confirmed the club will undertake a significant floodlight upgrade at the Laithwaite Community Stadium during the 2026 close season, with the existing floodlighting system being converted to modern LED technology.
A Woking FC statement said: “The project represents another important investment in the stadium infrastructure and wider long-term development of the club.
“The new LED system will provide improved lighting performance and efficiency while also reducing energy consumption and minimising unnecessary light spill beyond the stadium footprint.
“The upgraded system will also align the stadium with modern lighting standards increasingly expected across games.
“While the overall appearance and structure of the existing floodlight gantries will remain unchanged, the underlying lighting technology itself will be comprehensively modernised through the installation of new LED units and associated electrical upgrades.
“The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to the Cards Trust for their generous financial contribution, as well as the Premier League Stadium Fund for their support towards the project.
“The contribution and backing received from both organisations have played an important role in helping make this investment possible and reflect a shared commitment towards the continued improvement of facilities at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
“Further updates regarding the installation process and project timeline will be shared in due course.”
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