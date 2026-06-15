Woking have announced a one-year extension to their partnership with Nuffield Health Woking Hospital, who will continue as the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor.
Woking managing director Robin Byrne said: “We are absolutely delighted that Nuffield Health Woking Hospital has agreed a new one-year extension to continue as our medical partner and front-of-shirt sponsor.
“This renewal underlines the strength of our relationship, and we are extremely grateful for their continued support in the club’s development.
“We look forward to continuing to work closely together over the coming years.”
Nuffield Health Woking Hospital director Deb Boyd said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Woking FC, reflecting our shared commitment to excellence, performance, and community wellbeing.
“Our strength lies in combining outstanding clinical expertise, particularly in musculoskeletal care and rehabilitation, with a focus on long-term health outcomes.
“We look forward to supporting player performance and the wider community through this valued partnership.”
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