Chobham Tennis Club will show off its resurfaced courts with their new court colours and lines at its free charity fundraising Court Re-opening Party on June 27 at 1pm.
There will be a One Point Challenge, with Davis Cup tickets for the winner, a barbecue, refreshments, mini tennis and pickleball, with pickleball paddles to borrow. There will also be special offers on memberships.
The resurfaced Chobham Tennis Club courts feature new court colours and lines. (Chobham Tennis Club)
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