Chobham Tennis Club will show off its resurfaced courts with their new court colours and lines at its free charity fundraising Court Re-opening Party on June 27 at 1pm.

Two Great Britain Davis Cup players will lead coaching for juniors and adults - tickets can be bought on the club website - and will play an exhibition match against the two best players.

There will be a One Point Challenge, with Davis Cup tickets for the winner, a barbecue, refreshments, mini tennis and pickleball, with pickleball paddles to borrow. There will also be special offers on memberships.

For entry and coaching tickets visit www.chobhamtennis.org.uk

Chobham Tennis Club, June 2026.
The resurfaced Chobham Tennis Club courts feature new court colours and lines. (Chobham Tennis Club)