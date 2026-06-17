The rematch between Betfred 2000 Guineas one-two Bow Echo and Gstaad lived up to its billing in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes.
George Boughey’s stable star emerged victorious after a final-furlong showdown which thrilled an opening day Royal Ascot crowd of 46,924, up three per cent on last year.
The unbeaten Bow Echo - four from four - who had almost three lengths in hand at Newmarket, was made to work harder here.
Bow Echo moved up strongly out wide of the six runners approaching the final two furlongs, but the colt was unable to get away from his main market rival once asked to win his race by Billy Loughnane.
Gstaad rallied doggedly after the duo forged ahead passing the furlong marker, with Bow Echo showing a great attitude to prevail by a short-head.
Loughnane, who was winnerless last year at the meeting, celebrated in grand style by acknowledging the crowd from all angles.
Afterwards the stewards handed Moore a three-day ban for careless riding for allowing his mount to edge left-handed without correction.
On a busy day for the stewards, Christophe Soumillion was suspended for eight days for riding his mount in such a way that intended to give an advantage to another horse from the same stable.
Ten Bob Tony became the longest-priced winner of the G1 Queen Anne Stakes since Garrick in 1950 as he caused a 50/1 shock in the curtain raiser.
Stepping up to a mile, his jockey Kieran Shoemark wanted nothing to do with the strong pace set by Opera Ballo and settled the five-year-old in the rear of the nine runners.
Ten Bob Tony made headway on the stand side of the group to challenge Opera Ballo inside the furlong marker, with More Thunder challenging on the far side. The trio battled towards the line, with Ten Bob Tony prevailing by half a length from More Thunder.
Great Barrier Reef maintained his unbeaten record with a tenacious victory in the G2 Coventry Stakes, handing trainer Aidan O’Brien a 12th win in the six-furlong highlight for two-year-olds.
Eight horses were in contention inside the final furlong, with Great Barrier Reef finishing best to beat Adaay Of Scarlett (40/1) by half a length. Royal Heritage (12/1) was a neck further back in third.
Mission Central denied French raider Rayevka and Australian challenger Overpass in a thrilling finish to the G1 King Charles III Stakes.
With plenty to do approaching the final furlong, Mission Central powered home along the stand rail to deny fast-finishing Rayevka by a head. The 10/3 favourite Overpass fared best of those who raced prominently, in third.
Kizlyar (25/1) led home a one-two for Joseph O’Brien in the Ascot Stakes following a battle with stablemate Defiantly over the final two furlongs.
Having saddled second, third and fourth in the staying contest 12 months ago, O’Brien fielded a seven-strong team.
Kizlyar led narrowly a furlong out and kept finding to give rider Joey Sheridan a first Royal Ascot success. Defiantly (25/1) went down by a head.
G1 performer Map Of Stars relished the drop back in grade as he landed the Listed Wolferton Stakes under Australia-based rider James McDonald.
Aided by first-time cheekpieces, the five-year-old produced a strong burst out wide to run down Wimbledon Hawkeye and score by half a length.
Peter Moore
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