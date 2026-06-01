Pirbright slipped to a five-wicket defeat at Puttenham & Wanborough’s second team in Division Three of the I’Anson Cricket League on Saturday afternoon.
Pirbright lost three early wickets, with Alex Houghton (five), Rupert Howe (zero) and Ruwan Wickramanayaka (eight) all falling cheaply as the visitors got their innings off to a shaky start.
James Thompson (51) and Brett Flanegan (22) batted nicely to get the visitors back on track, and although Antim Gurung fell for a duck, Oliver Evans (40), David Hitchins (12) and Luke Evans (13 not out) all made useful contributions as Pirbright scored 180 for nine off 48 overs.
Shoaib Tahlat (four for 35), Imam Hashmi (two for 24) and Bahzad Mahmood (two for 24) were the Puttenham & Wanborough wicket takers.
Pirbright produced a spirited display in the field, dismissing Danyal Hussain for 11, Haider Raja for 21, Elie Abilama for a duck and Mahmood for eight.
Gurung (one for 26), Hitchins (one for 31), Howe (one for 42) and Sam Powell (one for 32) were the Pirbright wicket takers.
Hashmi scored a superb century for the home side to take Puttenham & Wanborough to the brink of victory, before Amar Yasir (20 not out) and Shakeel Ilyas (two not out) saw the hosts home to their victory target in the 32nd over.
The defeat leaves Pirbright in seventh place in the I’Anson Cricket League Division Three table.
Pirbright will hope to return to winning ways when they host Badshot Lea in Division Three of the I’Anson Cricket League on Saturday.
Pirbright Phoenixes produced an impressive performance to win by 14 runs at home to Grayshott Raiders in the I’Anson Cricket Women’s Hardball League on Sunday.
Pirbright were bowled out for 84 in 25 overs, before bowling the visitors out for 70 in the 20th over.
The win leaves Pirbright in second place in the league table.
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