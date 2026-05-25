Pirbright slipped to their first defeat of the season as they fell to a narrow three-wicket defeat at Fernhurst in Division Three of the I’Anson Cricket League on Saturday afternoon.
The home side won the toss and elected to bowl first, despite the hot conditions, and produced a disciplined bowling and fielding performance to bowl Pirbright out for just 102 in the 40th over.
Pirbright openers James Thompson and Alex Houghton put on 21 for the first wicket before Thompson was dismissed by Jack Kidd for eight, and the visitors then continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.
Oliver Evans (25), Aman Khan (13) and Houghton (12) were the only batters to reach double figures for the visitors, who found it hard to get their innings back on track.
Jack Kidd (three for 13), Joe Unwin (three for 15), Harry Adey (two for 12), Jack Whittington (one for ten) and Noah Richardson (one for 20) were the Fernhurst wicket takers.
Pirbright fought hard in the field and took wickets at regular intervals, including a sensational burst of three wickets for two runs – which included the key wicket of opening batter Kingsley Prahl for 28 – which saw Fernhurst slip from 53 for one to 55 for four.
When Sam Powell then dismissed Alasdair Kidd for five the home side were still in trouble at 64 for five and the game was in the balance.
Samuel Meier (23) held his nerve to see Fernhurst to the brink of victory, and although he fell just short of the winning line the hosts managed to squeeze home to a narrow win in the 22nd over.
Dean Burditt (two for 17), Evans (two for 34), Powell (one for eight), Omar Khan (one for 11) and Aman Khan (one for 20) were the Pirbright wicket takers.
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