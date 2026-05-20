Pirbright made it two wins out of two in Division Three of the I’Anson Cricket League with an eight-wicket victory at home to Tongham.

Jack Powell (64 not out) and Liam Gadd (50) scored half-centuries for the visitors as Tongham scored 173 for five off their allotted 45 overs.

A rain delay meant Pirbright’s target was revised to 108. James Thompson (56 not out) and Ruwan Wickramanayaka (32 not out) saw the hosts home in the 25th over.