Pirbright made it two wins out of two in Division Three of the I’Anson Cricket League with an eight-wicket victory at home to Tongham.
Jack Powell (64 not out) and Liam Gadd (50) scored half-centuries for the visitors as Tongham scored 173 for five off their allotted 45 overs.
A rain delay meant Pirbright’s target was revised to 108. James Thompson (56 not out) and Ruwan Wickramanayaka (32 not out) saw the hosts home in the 25th over.
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