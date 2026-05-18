After suffering defeat in their first ever hardball fixture, Pirbright Phoenix responded in perfect fashion by securing their maiden victory on Sunday, away to Chiddingfold.
Batting first on an outfield where runs would need to be earned, Pirbright promoted hard-hitting Edwards to open and take the attack to Chiddingfold. The plan worked perfectly, with Edwards finishing 37 not out from just 26 balls, including a blistering cameo at the death after earlier retiring on reaching 30.
Picking up the baton after playing the supporting role during Edwards’ early assault, Lynch also batted through to retirement, although at a slightly more measured pace, finishing 30 not out from 40 deliveries.
Contributions throughout the order – particularly from one of Pirbright’s emerging youth players, Chell (19 from 42 balls) – helped guide the visitors to 133 for six from their 25 overs.
The pick of the Chiddingfold bowlers were Jones (two for 35) and Chiverton (one for 15).
In reply, Pirbright contained the scoring through an excellent opening spell from young pairing Tinsley and Chell, who conceded just 16 runs from the opening six overs while also claiming an early wicket, backed up by sharp fielding throughout.
Chiddingfold pair Chiverton and Spong dug in and took the score to 42 before Edwards held a catch to dismiss Chiverton for 15.
As the heavens opened in the 13th over, the players sought cover. Pirbright had their noses in front and, when play resumed, Chiddingfold never looked like forcing their way back into contention.
Bowling contributions throughout the attack curtailed any hopes of a Chiddingfold comeback despite a valiant 25 from 51 balls by Spong and, when the rain returned in the 23rd over, Pirbright were worthy winners with Chiddingfold on 82 for five.
Chell (two for 17) and C Lowe (one for 16) were the pick of the Pirbright bowlers.
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