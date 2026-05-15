A new community initiative has launched in Pirbright, with young people at Pirbright Cricket Club leading a project to reduce waste and support their local club.
The campaign, called Cans for Cricket, encourages members of the community to recycle aluminium drinks cans, turning them into funds for the club while helping to reduce landfill.
The UK uses around 12 billion cans every year, but around two billion still end up in landfill – highlighting the importance of local initiatives like this.
The project is being led by the club’s young leaders (aged 14 to 15), who are managing collections and encouraging participation throughout the season.
Pirbright Cricket Club have partnered with Total Metal Recycling in Normandy, who will exchange the cans for cash, while The Range in Knaphill have supported the initiative by donating storage tubs.
A spokesperson for Pirbright Cricket Club said: “This is about more than recycling – it’s a chance for our young leaders to take ownership, make a difference, and bring the club and community together.”
The initiative has already attracted strong local interest, including a visit from a parish councillor, with plans to expand awareness through Lord Pirbright’s Hall.
Residents are encouraged to bring along their empty drinks cans and support the initiative.
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