Pirbright Phoenix slipped to defeat against Blackheath in their first ever hardball league match.
After Saturday’s washout curtailed Pirbright’s men’s team’s opening I’Anson League match of the season, Sunday saw Pirbright’s women’s side – the Phoenix – take to the field for their first ever hardball league match against Blackheath’s hardball development side.
Designed to bridge the gap and create a pathway for women to play the hardball format, the I’Anson League introduced a new development league for 2026.
Losing the toss and being put into bat on a dry and firm Blackheath wicket, Pirbright’s Phoenixes donned pads, gloves and helmets, swapping their fibreglass bats for traditional English willow.
Batters made their way to the crease in all the new paraphernalia required for the format. While the scoreboard ticked along, wickets fell regularly, and the innings closed in the 11th over (of 25) and with just 47 on the board. Pick of the batting was Edwards with 15, while Richards returned tidy bowling figures of three for 13.
In reply, Pirbright were always going to be up against it, but a terrific opening spell from the young bowlers was rewarded as Lowe claimed her first senior league wicket, thanks to a stunning one-handed catch in the covers by all-rounder Edwards.
However, this only brought Blackheath’s overseas player to the crease who, fresh from second team duties the previous day, made light work of the modest target. The hosts secured victory in the seventh over, with Lyndon finishing unbeaten on 26 after dispatching a well-timed cover drive to the boundary.
Pirbright captain Tracey Diggins said: “This game marked an important step in the growth of women’s cricket at Pirbright.
“While the result didn’t go our way, the game provided valuable experience, highlighted our fantastic team spirit, commitment and determination to build an exciting future for women and girls’ cricket.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.