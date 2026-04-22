A groundbreaking new initiative is launching this summer, as Pirbright Cricket Club, in partnership with Surrey Cricket Foundation, are introducing a dedicated visually impaired cricket programme for the local community.
Historically, this has only been available at elite and county level, but Pirbright are introducing this at grassroots level, making cricket accessible for all players with a visual impairment, regardless of ability or experience.
Pirbright aim to create a welcoming and accessible environment where participants can enjoy the game, build confidence, and become part of a supportive community.
Starting on Wednesday, May 6, sessions will run weekly at Bisley Sports Field, offering fully inclusive cricket opportunities for people of all ages and abilities with visual impairments.
The sessions will include training and match play, with specialist equipment and coaching tailored to ensure the game is accessible and enjoyable for everyone involved.
A spokesperson for Pirbright Cricket Club said: “We are incredibly proud to be launching this programme.
“This is about much more than cricket – it’s about creating opportunities, building confidence, and bringing people together.
“We want Pirbright Cricket Club to become a place where visually impaired cricket can thrive.”
The initiative is supported by the Surrey Cricket Foundation, which works to grow the game and make cricket accessible to all across the county.
Participants are invited to attend three free taster sessions, with a low-cost membership available thereafter to ensure the programme remains accessible to as many people as possible.
The sessions will be held at Bisley Sports Field from 6.30pm to 8pm on Wednesdays, starting on Wednesday, May 6 and finishing on Wednesday, August 26.
Anyone who would like more information on the sessions or to register their interest in taking part can do so by contacting Pirbright Cricket Club by emailing: [email protected]
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