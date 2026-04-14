Jamie Smith’s prolific start to the season led Surrey to safety at the Kia Oval – but they have yet to register a win.
Favourites to regain the Rothesay County Championship title, which they lost to Nottinghamshire last season following a hat-trick of triumphs, Rory Burns’ side have been forced to bat out for draws first by Warwickshire at Edgbaston and then promoted Leicestershire in last weekend’s encounter.
Most worryingly, the ineffectiveness of their attack has seen them concede 544 on the trip to the midlands and then a mighty 691 to the Foxes.
That has made Smith’s excellent form all the more important as he attempts to restate his international credentials following a disappointing series against Australia last winter.
He made 132 in the second innings against Warwickshire and then followed it by stroking a magnificent 166 on the opening day against Leicestershire – adding 200 for the third wicket with fellow centurion Ollie Pope (103) as Surrey reached 520 all out after being inserted on a pitch which began emerald green but quickly settled down to suit the batters.
But after the visitors had amassed their highest score against Surrey, it left their hosts having to bat out the final day. They did that with ease in the end, Smith (89) and Pope – who has a much harder job to persuade England he should return to the side this summer – finishing unbeaten on 83 when a draw was agreed at 263 for four declared.
That left Surrey fifth, a week off enabling them to prepare for the visits of Essex on April 24 and Sussex on May 1.
They hope to have paceman Gus Atkinson available, having been forced to rest by the England & Wales Cricket Board, to add much-needed menace to the attack. Spearhead Dan Worrall, recovering from a calf strain, may have to wait longer.
A crowd of around 5,000 watched the opening day of the Leicestershire match, Smith again relishing his promotion to number three in the order, which has encouraged a return to the measured approach which brought him to notice rather than the ultra-aggressive style he adopted down the order while keeping wicket for England. Both he and Pope – making his 25th first-class century – appreciated the short boundary on the gasholder side of the ground, which added a considerable number of runs throughout the match.
In form Ben Foakes (63) and Jordan Clark (71) inflated the home side total’s further but that was soon put into context when Rishi Patel (164) and Australian left-hander Jake Weatherald (96) launched the reply with an alliance worth 156. Surrey’s attack too often looked ragged, not helped by chances going begging as Leicestershire cruised to 350 for three by the end of the second day. Patel’s innings was his highest first-class score and there was little let-up for the hosts as Stevie Eskinazi (100) and wicketkeeper Ben Cox (162) continued to punish them.
One bright spot for Surrey was young seamer Tom Lawes, very expensive early on, rediscovering his line and length to finish with four for 141.
Despite seeing Burns depart for a duck in the first over on day four, Smith and Pope ensured the Foxes were kept at bay, left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel (three for 92) attempting to exploit rough patches outside leg stump and conceding 22 wides in the process.
By Richard Spiller
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.