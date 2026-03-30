Surrey’s bid to recapture the Rothesay County Championship has been boosted by the return of Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.
They open their Division One campaign against Warwickshire at Edgbaston on Good Friday (April 3) and 26-year-old Chahar will arrive in June, for the final eight games of the 14-match programme.
A record haul of eight for 51 – the best by a Surrey player on debut – marked Chahar’s maiden appearance for the club last year, against Hampshire at the Utilita Bowl, claiming ten wickets in the match overall.
Surrey had already recruited Australian all-rounder Sean Abbott for the opening eight matches plus the Vitality Blast T20 competition.
“I’m so excited to be coming back to Surrey this season,” said Chahar.
“I really enjoyed my short spell in 2025 and jumped at the opportunity to come back this summer when I spoke to Alec Stewart.
“Surrey are a successful club and I want to help the team achieve their goals in 2026.”
Chahar is scheduled to make his first appearance when Surrey host Hampshire at the Kia Oval on June 7, and will overlap with Abbott for two matches.
A top-class spinner was always likely to be on the shopping list for this season, given six matches come between the end of August and late September, and Chahar should be ideally suited.
Last year the previously all-conquering seam attack found their threat reduced by teams staging matches on pitches offering minimal assistance.
In 27 first-class matches for Rajasthan and his adopted county, Chahar has claimed 101 wickets.
Director of cricket Alec Stewart added: “Rahul came in last year and did an excellent job at Hampshire, showing his qualities.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming him back and seeing how he can contribute to winning games for Surrey.”
Having missed out narrowly to Nottinghamshire last year, thwarting their hopes of winning the title four years running, Surrey are doubly determined to make up for it.
But a trip to Edgbaston is no easy start. Warwickshire finished fifth last season but are strengthened by the return of seamer Chris Woakes, who has retired from international cricket. He will team up with veteran left-armer Keith Barker, re-signed after a spell at Hampshire, while Nathan Gilchrist, leading wicket-taker Ethan Bamber and Jordan Thompson – recruited from Yorkshire – give the Bears plenty of options.
Surrey will be hoping that victory will give them the perfect platform for two home games – promoted Leicestershire arriving at the Kia Oval on April 10 and Sussex on April 24.
Seamer Dan Worrall looks set to miss the start of the campaign after a calf strain ensured he played no part in the warm-up matches. Surrey are beholden to the England & Wales Cricket Board to make centrally-contracted players Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson available in the early weeks. All have points to prove after England’s 4-1 defeat in the Ashes.
Surrey’s Championship schedule:
April – Fri 3-6: Warwickshire (Edgbaston); Fri 10-13: Leicestershire (Kia Oval); Fri 24-27: Essex (Kia Oval).
May – Fri 1-4: Sussex (Kia Oval); Fri 8-11: Nottinghamshire (Trent Bridge); Fri 15-18: Yorkshire (Headingley).
June – Sun 7-10: Hampshire (Kia Oval); Fri 19-22: Glamorgan (Cardiff).
August – Thurs 20-23: Nottinghamshire (Kia Oval); Thurs 27-30: Essex (Chelmsford).
September – Wed 2-5: Yorkshire (Kia Oval); Tues 8-11: Sussex (Hove); Tues 15-18: Glamorgan (Kia Oval); Thurs 24-27: Somerset (Taunton).
By Richard Spiller
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