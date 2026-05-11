Pirbright enjoyed a winning start to their campaign in Division Three of the I’Anson Cricket League with a comfortable seven-wicket victory at Wood Street.
Having seen their opening match of the season abandoned because of rain a week earlier, Pirbright produced a polished bowling and fielding performance to restrict Wood Street to 172 for eight off their allotted 45 overs.
Rupert Howe (four for 23), Oliver Evans (two for 41) and Omar Khan (two for 46) were the Pirbright wicket takers.
Pirbright’s run chase got off to a solid start, with openers Jonathan Swinney and James Thompson putting on 66 for the first wicket before Thompson fell for 16.
Swinney fell soon afterwards for 44 and Dean Burditt followed for two to leave Pirbright on 94 for three, but Robbie Jones (50 not out) and Brett Flanegan (42 not out) knocked off the remaining runs to see Pirbright home to victory in the 32nd over.
Wood Street 172-8. Pirbright 174-3. Points: Wood Street 3, Pirbright 29.
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