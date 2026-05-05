Worplesdon & Burpham lead the way in Division Two of the I’Anson League after they beat Grayswood by 34 runs on the opening day of the season.
Rain meant plenty of Saturday’s matches were abandoned, but here are the results of all the completed games.
Division 1
Dogmersfield 126 all out (T Johanson 4-27). Farncombe 87-2 (revised target 85). Farncombe won by eight wickets. Points: Dogmersfield 2, Farncombe 29.
Puttenham 124 all out (Danny Harrison 4-29). Blackheath 108-4 (revised target 108) (Luca La Costa 65). Blackheath won by six wickets. Points: Puttenham 2, Blackheath 28.
Tilford 214-7 (Ed Carlile 90, Tim Knight 3-30). Frensham 169-6 (revised target 169) (Nathan Phillimore 52). Frensham won by four wickets. Points: Tilford 7, Frensham 27.
Division 2
Worplesdon & Burpham 128 all out (D Main 4-23, J Giles 3-31). Grayswood 80-8 (revised target 115) (R Fernando 3-16, K Parida 3-9). Worplesdon & Burpham won by 34 runs. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham 25, Grayswood 5.
Division 4
Tilford ll 118-9. Harting 82-6 (revised target 82). Harting won by four wickets. Points: Harting 26, Tilford ll 3.
Division 5
Chiddingfold ll 158-7 (Duncan White 3-37, Tim Pullen 3-18). Bramley II 91-8 (revised target 125). Chiddingfold II won by 33 runs. Points: Bramley ll 3, Chiddingfold ll 26.
Wood Street ll 187-7 (Barry McConnell 51, David Norcroft 3-33). Liphook lll 97-0 (revised target 97). Liphook III won by ten wickets. Points: Wood Street ll 3, Liphook lll 28.
Division 6
Alton lV 16 all out (W Scott-McKenzie 3-8, Lewis Sheppard 5-2). Elstead ll 20-0. Elstead II won by ten wickets. Points: Elstead ll 30, Alton lV 0.
Division 7
Chiddingfold lll 131 all out (Ian Spicer 53, Ryan Balgobind 3-29, George Mallek 4-15). Frimley Phoenix lll 79-3 (revised target 78). Frimley Phoenix III won by seven wickets. Points: Chiddingfold lll 2, Frimley Phoenix lll 28.
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