Worplesdon & Burpham beat Frensham’s second team by 50 runs in the I’Anson League.
Division 1
Chiddingfold 235 all out. Farncombe 173 all out. Points: Farncombe 7, Chiddingfold 30.
Puttenham 257-7. Dogmersfield 83 all out. Points: Puttenham 30, Dogmersfield 3.
Tilford 247-7. Frensham 138 all out. Points: Tilford 30, Frensham 4.
Grayswood 226-8. Blackheath 216-9. Points: Grayswood 29, Blackheath 8.
Elstead 245 all out. Frimley 232 all out. Points: Frimley 10, Elstead 30.
Division 2
Blackheath ll 228-8. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 162 all out. Points: Blackheath ll 30, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 6.
Bramley 245-3. Fernhurst 79 all out. Points: Fernhurst 1, Bramley 30.
Worplesdon & Burpham 215-6. Frensham ll 165 all out. Points: Frensham ll 5, Worplesdon & Burpham 29.
Grayshott 206-8. Peper Harow 87 all out. Points: Peper Harow 4, Grayshott 29.
Shalford 143 all out. The Bourne 146-4. Points: Shalford 3, The Bourne 29.
Division 3
Badshot Lea 320 all out. Brook 197 all out. Points: Badshot Lea 30, Brook 8.
Tilford ll 104 all out. Haslemere 105-3. Points: Haslemere 28, Tilford ll 1.
Tongham 212-3. Pirbright 161 all out. Points: Tongham 29, Pirbright 3.
Wood Street 214 all out. Churt & Hindhead 219-2. Points: Wood Street 5, Churt & Hindhead 30.
Thursley 179 all out. Puttenham ll 146 all out. Points: Thursley 28, Puttenham ll 6.
Division 4
Farncombe ll 155-7. Frensham lll 74 all out. Points: Frensham lll 3, Farncombe ll 27.
Grayshott ll 214-5. Frimley ll 108 all out. Points: Grayshott ll 29, Frimley ll 2.
Hambledon 176 all out. Dogmersfield ll 113 all out. Points: Dogmersfield ll 5, Hambledon 28.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 111 all out. Frimley Phoenix 115-3. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 1, Frimley Phoenix 28.
Grayswood lll 111 all out. Kingsley 111 all out. Match tied. Points: Kingsley 17, Grayswood ll 17.
Division 5
Alton lV 86 all out. Blackheath lll 88-3. Points: Alton lV 1, Blackheath lll 28.
Chiddingfold ll 238-9. Wrecclesham 83 all out. Points: Chiddingfold ll 30, Wrecclesham 4.
Harting 163-4. Liphook lll 103 all out. Points: Harting 27, Liphook lll 2.
Midhurst 184-9. Peper Harow ll 174-7. Points: Midhurst 26, Peper Harow II 6.
Milford 211-6. Wood Street ll 85 all out. Points: Milford 29, Wood Street ll 3.
Division 6
Bramley ll 230-8. Fernhurst ll 86 all out. Points: Bramley ll 30, Fernhurst ll 4.
Frensham lV 181 all out. Brook ll 82 all out. Points: Brook ll 5, Frensham lV 28.
Guildford lV 188 all out. Frimley lll 113 all out. Points: Frimley lll 5, Guildford lV 28.
Haslemere ll 214-6. Grayswood III 153-8. Points: Grayswood lll 5, Haslemere ll 28.
Farnham lll 88 all out. The Bourne ll 91-2. Points: The Bourne ll 29, Farnham lll 1.
Division 7
Frimley Phoenix lll 117 all out. Churt & Hindhead ll 119-0. Points: Churt & Hindhead ll 30, Frimley Phoenix lll 0.
Farncombe Wanderers 203-8. Grayshott lll 197-2. Points: Farncombe Wanderers 25, Grayshott lll 7.
Farncombe lll 93 all out. Frimley Phoenix ll 95-3. Points: Frimley Phoenix ll 28, Farncombe lll 1.
Badshot Lea ll 110 all out. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 72 all out. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 5, Badshot Lea ll 25.
Tilford lll 337-1. Shalford ll 143 all out. Points: Tilford lll 30, Shalford ll 1.
Churt & Hindhead lll 225-7. Worplesdon & Burpham ll 196 all out. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham ll 6, Churt & Hindhead lll 30.
