Jordan Clark had carved a hole through the Sussex middle order on day one, his superb spell of five for 16 from seven overs leaving them rocking at 92 for seven on a pitch offering considerably more pace and bounce than in the two previous games at The Oval this season. But Surrey’s depleted attack – rested England speedster Gus Atkinson being joined on the sidelines by injured duo Dan Worrall and Tom Lawes – could make no further inroads as Fynn Hudson-Prentice (53) counter-attacked before Jack Carson (105) and Ollie Robinson (100) enjoyed a rollicking ninth-wicket stand of 173. It broke the previous best for Sussex against their northern neighbours of 160 between KS Ranjitsinhji and Fred Tate at Hastings in 1902.