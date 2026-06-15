Trainer Richard Spencer and owner Phil Cunningham pulled off a quickfire double in the opening two races at Sandown Park on Friday, thanks to Underdog and Twilight Calls.
Spencer hopes Underdog can win at Royal Ascot a few days after striking on his debut in the five furlongs novice.
Perfect Power went from a first success to winning the Norfolk Stakes in the space of just over a week in 2021 and Underdog will aim to do the same after his success under Saffie Osborne. The colt won by a length-and-a-quarter despite losing a shoe on his way to post.
One soon became two when the same connections were back in the winners’ enclosure after Twilight Calls prevailed in the first division of the five furlongs handicap.
The group one runner-up claimed his first win in more than four years by one-and-a-quarter lengths from the 33-1 shot Lipsink.
Marching Mac led all the way to score by two lengths under Grace McEntee for dad Phil in the second division of the five furlongs handicap.
Just four days previously the five-year-old finished third at Windsor, but the gelding never looked like getting headed.
Debutant Gymbaazy (22-1) gave trainer Owen Burrows his first two-year-old winner of the season after holding on by a neck from the odds-on favourite King’s Welcome in the seven furlongs maiden stakes.
Dangerman loves Sandown and continued his fine record at the track by taking the one mile two furlongs handicap under William Buck.
The longer distance and first-time blinkers seemed to have worked the oracle for Chapter who landed the one mile two furlongs handicap with David Egan aboard.
Spencer and Cunningham were denied a treble after Kimbara was beaten by half a length by Lion Of Mali, who gave Egan a double on the card.
By Peter Moore
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