Dan Lawrence’s remarkable batting could not save Surrey from the frustration of bottom side Hampshire forcing a draw at the Kia Oval.
While the 15 points gleaned put his adopted county – temporarily – into second place, they badly needed a win to reinvigorate prospects of recapturing the Rothesay County Championship Division One title.
But that should take nothing away from Lawrence’s two magnificent knocks, becoming just the third Surrey player to score a double century and century in the same match.
Lawrence’s 218 on day one utterly dominated a total of 421 after being sent in, 31 fours and five sixes the result of strokeplay which had spectators gasping and so infuriated South African seamer Delano Potgieter – who had just seen two deliveries whistle to the boundary – that he threw the ball at Lawrence, incurring a five-run penalty.
The 28-year-old, in his third season at Surrey since moving from Essex, wasn’t finished yet, making another 101 from just 64 balls on the final day, which included seven fours and five sixes.
The most remarkable stroke came when Lawrence went down on one knee to whip the ball over square-leg and into the crowd, bowler James Fuller following its flight, shrugging his shoulders and then trudging back to his mark. Lawrence received his county cap during the match.
But a conservative declaration by Rory Burns, setting the visitors 348 for victory in 64 overs, was never likely to be answered by Hampshire, who had only passed 300 twice this season. Instead, it allowed them to saunter to a draw – and 13 points which lifted them off the bottom of the table – in finishing on 101 for two.
Rain and bad light had chopped almost a whole day’s play out of the match and Surrey’s hopes were damaged even before the start when Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar – due to play in the final eight Championship matches – was unable to enter the country in time to test a side against whom he had taken ten wickets on his debut last September. He is expected to play this weekend’s match against Glamorgan at Cardiff.
On a pitch which continued to offer encouragement to seamers throughout the match, the home side were lifted from 98 for three by Lawrence’s fourth-wicket alliance of 255 with Ollie Pope – a new best for Surrey against Hampshire – the latter’s 76 invaluable. Their running between the wickets was outstanding.
Losing their final six wickets for 31 cost Surrey a final batting point, though, when they were bowled out for 421 – Kyle Abbott and Potgieter taking three wickets each – but they had hopes of forcing the follow on when Hampshire slid to 173 for six, Nick Gubbins having made 51 early on.
Jake Lehmann (69) and Potgieter (84 not out) frustrated a Surrey bowling attack led by Matt Fisher (three for 86) and Jordan Clark (four for 64), Chahar’s absence felt badly.
Needing quick runs, Lawrence’s second fine innings of the match saw him become only the second player to score a double century and a century at more than a run a ball after Worcestershire’s Graeme Hick.
Dominic Sibley’s 105 not out, his third century of the season, provided fine backing but it is wickets rather than runs which have been in short supply for Surrey this season.
By Richard Spiller
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