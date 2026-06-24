A new era of community football is coming to Woking with the launch of Kingsmeadow United, a new football club formed through the merger of Meadow Sports and Old Wokingians.
The newly formed club is expected to become one of the largest grassroots football clubs in the area, with between 55 and 60 teams set to compete next season across boys’, girls’, men’s, women’s and veterans’ football.
Created with one clear vision - to provide a complete football pathway for players of all ages and abilities - Kingsmeadow United aims to create opportunities from a child’s first experience of football all the way through to adult football.
The club will be based at Loop Road in Old Woking, creating one of the area’s largest football hubs with four grass pitches, a 3G pitch and clubhouse facilities.
Bringing together 65 years of Meadow Sports history and 98 years of Old Wokingians heritage, Kingsmeadow United combines more than 160 years of football tradition with a shared vision for the future.
The club will operate seven men’s teams competing across the Surrey Intermediate League and the Guildford & Woking Alliance League.
Boys’ and girls’ teams from under-six level upwards will compete across leagues throughout Surrey alongside women’s teams, veterans’ football, special educational needs teams and disability football programmes, ensuring opportunities exist for players of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.
Joint chairmen Craig Kurn and Jake Knight said: “Kingsmeadow United represents the beginning of an exciting new chapter for football in our area. Bringing together two historic clubs allows us to combine our strengths, create something bigger than either club could achieve alone and build a football environment where players, families and volunteers can all be proud to belong.”
Club secretary Dean Watson added: “This is a landmark moment for both Meadow Sports and Old Wokingians. By coming together to form Kingsmeadow United we are creating a stronger, more ambitious club with a clear pathway from youth football right through to the adult game.
“This merger brings fantastic opportunities for our players, coaches, volunteers and supporters, while strengthening our ability to serve the local community. We believe a true youth to adult structure will help develop talent, build stronger club connections and create a sustainable future for football in our area.
“We’re also delighted that Boz’s Fruit and Veg will continue their incredible sponsorship and support as we begin this exciting new chapter. Their commitment to grassroots football has been outstanding and we’re proud to have them alongside us on the Kingsmeadow United journey.
“This is an exciting step forward and we look forward to building something special together for generations to come.”
The club’s newly appointed videographer and marketing manager, Calvin Chambers, will be documenting teams throughout the season through photography, video content, matchday coverage, player features and behind the scenes access to create a modern football experience for players, families, volunteers and supporters.
He said: “Football is about more than just what happens on the pitch. We want players to feel part of something bigger, celebrate achievements across every age group and showcase everything that makes Kingsmeadow United special. We want the whole community to come on the journey with us.”
Kingsmeadow United is recruiting players across all age groups and teams for the new season. Anyone interested in joining should email [email protected]
For social media updates visit @kingsmeadowunitedfc
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