Ombudsman became only the fourth horse to win back-to-back editions of the G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes on day two of Royal Ascot.
He showed an explosive turn of foot to see off his seven rivals to score by four lengths from Irish raider Minnie Hauk in front of a crowd of 42,315, up by 1.8 per cent from last year.
William Buick waited until the home straight before pulling Ombudsman out towards the middle of the track.
Minnie Hauk and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe hero Daryz were bang there as well two furlongs out, but had no answer to Ombudsman’s finishing surge.
John Gosden said: “Aidan O’Brien had a pacemaker and we thought we'd have ours doing what we wanted to do as well. They wound up meeting coming into the bend and off the bend, so they obviously agreed on the pace.
“With a furlong to go, I thought they were going to have to go a bit, but Ombudsman has got a phenomenal turn of foot - great acceleration for a mile-and-a-quarter horse. He just showed that class. It is quite something to come away from a field like that.”
Limestone continued a fine winning spell for trainer Joseph O’Brien as he scored by the narrowest of margins in the G2 Queen’s Vase.
The three-year-old made it four wins in a row after finishing strongly to deny the closing Del Maro by a nose. Front-runner Ranga Tang was a length further back in third.
O’Brien said: "I think the sky is the limit for him in terms of a middle-distance or staying horse. He has got better with every race and has an outstanding pedigree. He is a son of New Bay who has improved with every start, so all we can do is see how far he can climb.”
Andrew Balding is eyeing G1 targets for Blue Bolt after the filly saw off a field of 15 to claim the G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes.
The four-year-old was ideally placed turning into the home straight before challenging approaching the final furlong, and never looked in any danger as she went away to win by almost two lengths, with Irish raider Jancis second and Friendly Soul staying on strongly for third after being hampered.
Balding said: “She is a star. She is relaxing better this year, which is helpful. Colin Keane gave her a brilliant ride - it’s not an easy draw, but he was decisive and got her into position. We know she gets a mile, so she’ll likely stick at that distance for the time being.”
Rogue Diplomat powered up the stand rail to claim the Royal Hunt Cup, handing dual-purpose trainer James Owen and jockey Harry Davies their first Royal Ascot wins.
Davies sent his mount to the front entering the final furlong and the four-year-old stayed on strongly to see off Blue RC and Indalo by a length.
Owen said: “We've been knocking on the door and to get our first Royal Ascot winner is unbelievable. We’ve got a great team and we’re loving it.”
The Kensington Palace Stakes was dominated by Willam Haggas after the Somerville Lodge handler saddled the first, third and fourth home, with Alobayyah justifying favouritism by a neck from Miss Nightfall and the Haggas pair of Seren Star third and Rhapsody fourth.
Peter Moore
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