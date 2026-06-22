Rory Burns hit his first century for two years but could not save Surrey from defeat by Glamorgan at Cardiff.
It was their second reverse of a season which saw them rated favourites to regain the Rothesay County Championship crown.
But after eight games - just over halfway - they are now seventh in the ten-strong Division One, albeit only 25 points behind leaders Nottinghamshire but just 19 ahead of bottom pair Hampshire and Leicestershire.
Promoted Glamorgan had been in desperate trouble on day one at Sophia Gardens, slumping to 79 for six after choosing to bat first but coming up against an attack led by Gus Atkinson.
The England paceman had been omitted from the Test against New Zealand at the Kia Oval after being accused of breaking a curfew - alongside national skipper Ben Stokes, he has subsequently been cleared of misconduct by the cricket regulator - and was quick to show what his country was missing.
But as so often this season, Surrey could not make the most of a strong position as Chris Cooke and Mason Crane both made centuries.
Colin Ingram returned from an injury which forced him to retire hurt earlier to make 80 as the hosts stretched their innings to 358 all out. Atkinson finished with four for 61, with two wickets for Jordan Clark and Sean Abbott.
The visitors were in instant trouble at 18 for four and then 31 for five, Ryan Patel (24) and Adam Thomas (25) averting complete meltdown before they were bowled out for 105, 18-year-old seamer Tom Norton claiming five for 50.
Forced to follow on for the second time in three matches, Surrey found their captain at his determined best in battling a deficit of 253.
Burns had only scored three half-centuries last season and two so far this summer, but now his penchant for long innings returned, making 115 over more than five hours.
It was the backbone for a second innings total of 447, Ollie Pope’s 73 offering the best support early on. They were given the opportunity to stretch Glamorgan when Tom Lawes - called into the side after two days to replace Atkinson, recalled by England – made 66.
Set 195 in just over two sessions, the hosts had relatively few concerns despite losing two wickets to Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, making his belated return to Surrey following visa delays, but his 11.1 overs cost an expensive 57 runs. Kiran Carlson (67) and Ingram (61 not out) ensured there were few scares on the way to victory by seven wickets.
Surrey now have more than two months until their next Championship match - when they entertain Nottinghamshire at the Kia Oval - and much to think about.
For now they must concentrate on the second half of their Vitality Blast qualifying group, having won three and lost three so far. They are unlikely to see much of T20 skipper Sam Curran or Will Jacks, both called up for England’s T20 series against India.
Surrey are currently third in the south group. Their Vitality Blast matches to come are: June 26: Sussex (A), July 1: Essex (A), July 4: Gloucestershire (A); July 8: Sussex (H); July 10: Kent (A); July 12: Essex (H).
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