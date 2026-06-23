On June 17 Mayford Hall beat Knaphill 87-83.
Wormald, Blake, Boarer 22, Dixon, Watson, Dixon 14; Cousins, Lewington, Boarer 9, Leary, Halls, Hames 23; Alderman, Hills, Hames 10, Hodgson, Kett, Quinnell 25; Davies, Bourne, Newton 21, Holroyd, Smith, Johnson 11; Walker/Hills, Merritt, Boarer 25, Ward, Williams, Brooks 10.
On June 20 Mayford Hall beat Stoke Park 72-62.
Alderman, Basgallop, Bourne 17, Greene, Palmer, How 16; Cousins, Hardwick, Newton 14, Ellis, Povey, Webster 16; Davies, Walker/Boarer, Taylor 21, Deans, Iles, Mitchell 16; Riden, Blake, Cousins 20, McBean, Mitchell, Hoffman 14.
On June 21 Mayford Hall beat Addlestone Victory Park 64-37.
Joan Riden playing for Mayford Hall against Stoke Park. (Mayford Hall Bowls Club)
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