Guildford City have confirmed their pre-season friendlies as they gear up for life in the Southern Combination Division One next season.
With the exception of Clanfield, who play at Havant & Waterlooville’s ground in Hampshire, all the clubs are in Surrey, West Sussex or East Sussex.
Dial Square will be playing at Knaphill, AFC Walcountians at Cobham and Reigate Priory at Horley. Their other Surrey opponents will be Dorking Wanderers Reserves.
The teams in East Sussex are Oakwood, Jarvis Brook, Ringmer, Hailsham and Westfield, while visits to West Sussex will be made with trips to Loxwood, Arundel, Shoreham, Mile Oak, Saltdean, Worthing United, East Preston, Selsey and Infinity, who play at Sidlesham.
Guildford have put a travel guide on their website to help supporters without a car who are considering going to away games.
The club said: “We thought it would be useful to take a closer look at each of our opponents for next season, particularly for supporters considering travelling to away games by public transport. For many of us, several of these grounds will be first-time visits. Hopefully this guide will prove helpful for those planning their journeys.”
Guildford are also warning fans to check the club’s social media platforms before considering going to a friendly, as these can be subject to late changes.
The full list of Guildford City pre-season friendlies is: Saturday, July 4 versus Molesey at Sheerwater FC, kick-off 2pm; Tuesday, July 7, Sheerwater (away), kick-off 8pm; Saturday, July 11 versus Ash United at Alderwood School in Aldershot, kick-off 2pm; Saturday, July 18, Godalming Town (away), kick-off 3pm; Tuesday, July 21, versus Epsom & Ewell at Kings College in Guildford, kick-off 7.30pm; Saturday, July 25, Liphook United (away), kick-off 2pm; Saturday, August 1, versus Worcester Park at Kings College in Guildford, kick-off 2.30pm.
Guildford City’s league season begins on Saturday, August 8.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.