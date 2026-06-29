Benvenuto Cellini, controversially ruled a non-runner at Epsom, rediscovered his swagger to defeat Christmas Day and Pierre Bonnard and take the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Sunday, with a one-two-three for the Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O’Brien.
Inexplicably deemed a non-runner by the stewards after getting himself in a slight tangle in the stalls just before the Derby field was sent on its way, the son of Frankel ultimately ran a lot worse than could be accounted for by his sluggish start.
However, the ground at Epsom was soft, and Ryan Moore clearly felt that exacerbated the situation as he kept the faith when all of the Ballydoyle battalion turned up for another go at the Curragh in Ireland's most prestigious classic.
Back on a decent surface, he duly made amends. The chestnut had trailed in 28 lengths behind Christmas Day at Epsom but he turned the tables spectacularly here, with Ronan Whelan once again getting a fine tune out of his classic-winning partner to hold on gamely for second, having seized the lead from the pace-setting Action on the turn for home.
Pierre Bonnard also built on his Epsom run to keep on to be a neck further behind in third, with the British raider Raaheeb a never-dangerous fourth.
Remarkably the victory made it an 18th win in the €1.25 million showpiece for Aidan O'Brien, and the result also marked an incredible ninth time the all-conquering Ballydoyle maestro has saddled the one-two-three in the race, having recently done the very same in the French equivalent.
Filibustering proved he was one to keep in the notebook after breezing home for a valuable victory in the 2m 1f handicap hurdle under Paul O'Brien at Cartmel.
The 9-1 shot has been unstoppable over hurdles since being fitted with a tongue-tie and claimed his third hurdles win this season by eight and a half lengths, providing Harry Derham with his first success at the Cumbrian track.
Big Gypsy King delivered a knockout blow for owner Tyson Fury with a shock success in the 2m 1f mares' novice hurdle on the same card.
The former heavyweight world champion boxer is a joint-owner of the four-year-old, who claimed her second career success impressively when defying her 25-1 odds under Leah Noreci.
Twenty-four hours earlier Passengerontheship extended his winning sequence to five on the spin in smooth fashion in the 2m 5f novice handicap chase.
The seven-year-old took 13 attempts to break his maiden but has been in unstoppable form since, reeling off his winning run in little more than a month.
Trainer Sam England said: "It's brilliant. He seems to really enjoy this time of year and the switch to chasing looks to have helped him a lot too. It's really great because his owners have been really patient.”
Surrey's biggest summer sporting and social occasion returns to Sandown Park Racecourse in Esher on July 3 and 4 as the Coral-Eclipse Festival combines top-class racing, fashion, live entertainment and family-friendly attractions.
The two-day festival begins with Ladies’ Day on July 3, when racegoers will be competing for £7,500 worth of prizes in the popular Style Awards competition.
July 4 is headlined by the £1 million Coral-Eclipse, Sandown Park's richest and most prestigious race and one of the highlights of the British flat racing season.
By Peter Moore
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