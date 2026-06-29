Davies, Basgallop and Hames lost 15-24 to Cooling, Rapley and Newman; Dudley, Blake and Boarer drew 14-14 with Clarke, Dunkin and Hodge; Morris, Newton and Boarer beat Barden, Osgood and Atkin 24-14; and Lewington, Merritt and Cousins beat Kennedy, McIlhargey and Todd 26-11.