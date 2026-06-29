Mayford Hall Bowls Club beat Albury 81-46 on June 27.
Blake and Boarer beat Kennett and Chitty 16-11; Davies, Merritt and Taylor beat Taylor, Loughlin and Goss 18-10; Davies, Marshallsay and Boarer beat Cubitt, Walters and Plaistow 27-11; and Lewington, Vernoum and Hames beat Edmundson, Simpson and Edmundson 20-14.
On June 28 Mayford Hall beat Westfield 79-63.
Davies, Basgallop and Hames lost 15-24 to Cooling, Rapley and Newman; Dudley, Blake and Boarer drew 14-14 with Clarke, Dunkin and Hodge; Morris, Newton and Boarer beat Barden, Osgood and Atkin 24-14; and Lewington, Merritt and Cousins beat Kennedy, McIlhargey and Todd 26-11.
Carol Basgallop playing against Westfield. (Mayford Hall Bowls Club)
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