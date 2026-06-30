The world’s leading real tennis professionals are returning to the historic Royal Tennis Court at Hampton Court Palace for the Real Tennis Champions Trophy 2026, presented by Mitsubishi Electric, from July 14 to 19.

They will be playing on the world’s oldest surviving real tennis court, giving spectators an unforgettable blend of sporting excellence, heritage and atmosphere.

Heading the field is 2024 Champions Trophy winner and number one seed Nick Howell, who leads an exceptional line-up of top players including Ben Taylor-Matthews, Rob Fahey - twice Champions Trophy winner and 13 times men’s singles world champion - Steve Virgona, British amateur champion Robert Shenkman and Bryn Sayers, all seeded directly into the main draw.

The tournament also showcases the next level of talent, with eight players battling through an exciting two-day qualifying competition.

Vaughan Hamilton, Lewis Williams, Nino Merola, Zak Eadle, Darren Long, Claire Fahey - women’s world champion since 2011 - and promising amateurs Will Flynn and Benedict Yorston will compete for the final two places in the championship draw.

The fast-paced qualifying format features 12 one-set matches over two days, creating plenty of drama and opportunity for spectators.

Following the qualifiers, the competition moves into the knockout stages, with quarter-finals on Thursday and Friday, semi-finals on Saturday, and the final on Sunday, July 19, followed by the presentation ceremony for ticket holders.

Royal Tennis Court chair Doug Sheperdigian said: “We are delighted to see two former champions return to the Champions Trophy, Rob Fahey and Nick Howell, and, for the first time, the world’s number one female player, Claire Fahey, as well as many other familiar faces including Rob Shenkman, the world number one amateur.

“The tournament promises to provide some exciting matches every day at all stages, from the qualifiers and early rounds through to the finals.”

Claire Fahey, the women's world number one real tennis player.
Claire Fahey, the women's world number one. (Royal Tennis Court)
British number one amateur real tennis player Robert Shenkman.
British number one amateur Robert Shenkman. (Royal Tennis Court)
Real tennis Champions Trophy 2025, Royal Tennis Court, Hampton Court Palace.
Action from last year's Champions Trophy - the modern game of tennis is descended from real tennis. (Royal Tennis Court)
The Royal Tennis Court during the 2024 Champions Trophy, Hampton Court Palace.
The Royal Tennis Court during the 2024 Champions Trophy - shots off the stand roof are encouraged! (Royal Tennis Court)