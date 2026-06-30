Striker Josh Kelly has returned to Woking on a new two-year deal with an option for a third year.
Kelly has gone back to the Cards after an impressive spell during the first half of last season, when he made 24 appearances and scored five goals before an unfortunate injury sustained on Boxing Day against Eastleigh ended his campaign prematurely.
He had quickly established himself as a key figure in Woking’s attack, and director of football Jody Brown said: “Josh offers something different to many forwards in the way he looks to get on the half-turn and beat people, as well as linking with others off of one and two touch. He’s versatile and can play wide, as a centre-forward or as a playmaker.
“I’m not sure we saw the best of him during his loan with us. His match sharpness took a while, and we ourselves weren’t firing on all cylinders, but we still saw glimmers of his ability, for example in the Southend game at home where he caused them lots of problems.
“He’s proven at this level, he’s been part of successful teams before, and we think he can get back to his very best during the next two years with us.”
The 27-year-old started his career in the youth team at Ascot United before joining Windsor, making his first team debut at the age of 16 in 2015.
He moved to Maidenhead United and while there also had loan spells at Chalfont St Peter and Walton Casuals, where he spent the entire 2017-18 season and was the club's top scorer with 39 goals.
In 2022 Kelly signed for Solihull Moors, netting 25 goals in 79 games before joining League Two side AFC Wimbledon and scoring his first two Football League goals in a 3-2 defeat at Tranmere Rovers in April 2024.
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