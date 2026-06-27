A new and improved range of mascot packages has been introduced by Woking FC for the 2026-27 season.
It is giving young Cardinals supporters a chance to enjoy an unforgettable matchday experience at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
A club spokesperson said: “Whether you’re looking for a special birthday gift, a memorable family day out or the ultimate behind-the-scenes football experience, our new bronze, silver and gold packages offer something for every young fan.
“Being a Woking FC mascot is about more than just leading the team on to the pitch. It’s a chance to step behind the scenes, meet your heroes, experience matchday from a unique perspective and create memories that will last forever.”
The bronze package, costing £75 (£68 season ticket holders/Junior Cards), includes complimentary match tickets for an adult and a child, a pre-match stadium tour, a £10 food and drink voucher, and a pitch side kickabout - weather permitting.
There is also a mention in the printed and digital programmes, a public address announcement, and a chance to meet the players and management and walk out of the tunnel with the players.
The silver package, costing £90 (£81 season ticket holders/Junior Cards), adds a Woking autograph book, while the gold package, costing £135 (£122 season ticket holders/Junior Cards), adds a Woking home shirt, photographs, autographs, and a half-time penalty shootout against KC Kat and Kitten - weather permitting.
The World Cup tradition of a child mascot accompanying each player on to the pitch began in 2002 and has its roots in a Brazilian local derby on September 5, 1976.
Ronan Ramos Oliveira - public relations director at Atlético Mineiro - suggested it for their match against América Mineiro. The 22 children selected were all lookalikes of their respective players!
By Jonathan Hurst
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