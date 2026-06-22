Old Woking Cricket Club has revamped its roller thanks to a Surrey County Council grant.
The 1940s-built machine had become increasingly difficult to operate and required considerable physical effort from volunteers.
It has now been fully refurbished with a new engine and power steering to ensure it remains an invaluable part of the club's grounds maintenance equipment for many years to come.
Woking South Surrey county councillor Louise Morales allocated the grant via the Your Fund Surrey Small Community Projects Fund 2025-26.
Cllr Morales enjoyed attending the club's community evening and seeing the refurbished roller in action.
She said: "It has been lovely to spend time outdoors with club members, enjoy the sunshine and see first-hand how this investment will support local sport and the wider community.”
Friday evenings are particularly popular at Old Woking Cricket Club, with coaching sessions for senior women and children aged five to 11 followed by hard-ball cricket for teenagers later in the evening.
Former Old Woking Cricket Club player Cllr Ian Johnson, who grew up near Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, said:"It is wonderful to see that the grant has been put towards something that will be of such practical benefit to the club and its members for many years to come."
The event concluded with a barbecue for players, families and guests, creating a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere on a beautiful summer evening.
Old Woking Cricket Club was established in 1962 following Kenwood's relocation to Woking. Today it is a thriving community club offering cricket opportunities for all ages and abilities.
It continues to play an important role in promoting grassroots cricket in Woking, providing sporting opportunities, coaching and community activities for residents of all ages.
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