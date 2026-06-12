Woking Hockey Club has struck a partnership with local gym Go!Health in its pursuit of National League status.
The elite men's and women's players from the Goldsworth Park outfit will receive personalised performance plans, preparation protocols, conditioning and post-match recovery to help their promotion pushes for next season.
Go!Health, based in Old Woking, has state-of-the-art facilities including infra-red saunas, similar to those being used by England's World Cup stars, a hyperbaric chamber – which can aid with injury recovery, a whole body cryotherapy chamber, which drops to minus 85 degrees centigrade, and compression therapy.
Woking Hockey Club has undergone a transformation in the past three seasons under chairman Robert Pike and director of hockey Sam Naismith. The club has overhauled its coaching structure, recruited new players into its elite squads and now has one of the most high-performing juniors sections in the country. The new system has yielded a number of national titles, particularly at junior level.
With one of the largest membership bases in the country, and two elite level pitches, the club has ambitions to push on the standard of its top two teams in the men’s and women’s sections, through recruitment and player development. All the elite squad players will be given personalised training plans to aid their performance.
Go!Health is run by Pete Evans and Phil Hall, who set up the concept after wanting to deliver a gym with a more personalised service.
Hall said: “We wanted to develop something that was more focussed on the individual, that was about wellness and all-round well-being and recovery rather than just packing people in to use machines.
“We're really looking forward to helping Woking take the next step forward in their ambitions. We think that by helping players physically prepare better before games, and recover properly after them, that they will see a noticeable increase in their performance on the pitch.”
Teams at Woking are already preparing for the next season with recruitment under way at elite level and selection assessment days across all squads. Last season saw the second promotion in two years for the men’s third team, and a back-to-back promotion for the men’s fifth team. Across the men’s section the top five teams are all now playing at the highest level the club has known.
The ladies’ section consolidated last year and has brought in a new head coach in Adam Wilkins, who has led the under-16 boys junior side to the national final in consecutive seasons.
Woking Hockey Club has already struck two successful partnerships with Kia dealership West End Garages and flat-pack office and storage company ExtraSpace.
Pike said: “We're really excited to strike up this new partnership with Go!Health. They believe, like us, that elite players need to look after their bodies and have personalised performance and recovery plans to ensure they are at their very best on the pitch.
“Woking Hockey Club is at the heart of the community and so we are always delighted to team up with neighbouring businesses.”
Anyone who would like more information about Woking Hockey Club should visit the club’s website at https://www.wokinghc.com/ for further details.
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