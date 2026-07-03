Woking striker Josh Kelly has spoken of his delight after rejoining the club on a two-year deal.
Kelly enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Cards from League One outfit AFC Wimbledon in the first half of the 2025-26 season, and has rejoined the club on a permanent basis.
“It feels really good,” said Kelly.
“I’ve been speaking to Jody Brown (director of football) and the staff here for a while now. I’m glad to finally get it done.
“Obviously, pre-season has just started. It has come around really quickly. I'm glad to get it done and out of the way early so I can concentrate on football.”
Kelly played under former Woking manager Neal Ardley last season, but has rejoined a Cards side now under the management of new boss Jermain Defoe, who was appointed in the hot seat at the end of March.
The 27-year-old forward admitted he is looking forward to working under the management of former England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Defoe.
“I'm really excited,” said Kelly.
“Speaking with them all you can see the project they want and where they aim to be.
“Obviously, there's a lot of new faces. It gives us all a boost. It looks really promising for the future.
“We've got quite a young and exciting group. There's a few new faces like there is every year, but the core is good with what's been kept.
“I think it'll be quite a direct and forward-thinking team.”
Kelly’s loan spell at Woking last season was cut short when he picked up an injury at Eastleigh on Boxing Day, and the striker admitted he is looking forward to playing again.
“I’m just getting back into it,” said Kelly.
“It's been a while now since I’ve had that feeling of having the games coming up.
“I’m really excited to get back going and get back to what I was before.
“Pre-season comes around quickly every time no matter what the situation, but it's been a while for me. I have missed it quite a lot.
“It’s only a month until the season starts, so that will come around quickly. I’m really excited for it.”
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