Woking have confirmed that defender Tunji Akinola has signed a new one-year contract extension with the club, with an option for a second year.
Akinola has made 138 appearances for the Cards and scored seven goals since joining the club in the summer of 2023.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “There’s not a great deal I need to say about Tunji that people don’t know. He’s robust, available, versatile, reliable, consistent and a decent human being.
“He’s already played lots of games here and been a big part of our growth over the past 18 months.
“He’s not going to be ready immediately, as he’s still recovering from the injury picked up at the end of last season.
“The medical team and Jermain Defoe are confident in the progress being made, and are really keen to get him back with the group as soon as possible.”
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