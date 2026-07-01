Woking have confirmed that midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey has signed a new contract with the club.
The midfielder played 34 times for the Cards last season, scoring twice, after joining the club in August 2025.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Jermain Defoe and I were united in the belief that Jake is important for where we want to go. He has great quality and calmness in possession, and he has the experience to remain that way in big games and challenging moments.
“It’s fair to look at the injury history, and of course we are aware, but his knee got through a season without any real pre-season to prepare last year. Jake and all of us feel that he will be stronger as we move into this campaign.
“On and off the field, he can be an asset around the lads, driving standards in training and games, but also in preparation, recovery, and general professionalism. We are pleased to have him on board.”
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