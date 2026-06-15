Words Of Truth may well be missing from the Royal Meeting at Ascot, but Ascot could beckon later in the year for the Godolphin speedster, who had too much speed for his rivals in the Listed BetMGM Scurry Stakes on Gentleman’s Day at Sandown Park on Saturday.
The son of Lope De Vega, who hasn't been out of the frame on all his six starts, won the Group Two Mill Reef Stakes last season, but dropping to five furlongs for the first time proved no issue for Words Of Truth, who went on to win under Oisin Murphy by a length from Lady Youmzain.
The winner finished third in the British Champions Day Two-Year-Old Conditions Stakes last season and Murphy thinks the same fixture at Ascot in October could be a suitable meeting to work back from.
Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby, who has had a quiet time by his high standard this season, took the second race on the card, a one mile handicap with City Queen, who held on to get the better of Distant Shore by a head under Toby Moore.
It was a special moment for the son of Ryan, after claiming his first winner at Sandown. Young Moore produced a ride his father would have been proud of after chasing leaders to lead more than two furlongs out, before keeping on gamely inside the final furlong to hold on.
Billy Loughnane was in high demand at the course by his fans and the star jockey did not let them down as he partnered 7-4 favourite The Joker to success in the one mile one furlong handicap.
Beagle Bay completed back-to-back victories after taking the one mile handicap under Hector Crouch.
Turty Tree broke his maiden tag at the fifth attempt under Tom Marquand who landed the one mile two furlongs maiden stakes.
By Peter Moore
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