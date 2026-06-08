Pirbright Cricket Club’s women’s section – the Phoenixes – enjoyed a successful day on Sunday, winning two matches.
Pirbright’s Surrey Tier Two side were in action at Normandy.
Winning the toss, Pirbright elected to field, confident of their batting depth in a run chase.
A steady first over conceding just three runs was backed up with a wicket in the second and third, leaving Normandy with a net score of just one. Normandy settled and steadily built their innings, losing just one more wicket in the 15th over to post 288.
Pirbright’s openers put on 38 in their four overs. Normandy struck back with four wickets in the second and third pairs to keep Pirbright honest, and stay in the game.
As the final pair headed out to the middle the game was finely poised, with Pirbright needing 17 from four overs. Robyn and Ellie safely guided Pirbright home, putting on 34 to seal victory by 17 runs.
Pirbright sit at the top of the Surrey Tier Two table with three wins from three.
Pirbright’s I’Anson Women’s Division One side were in action at Farnham.
Pirbright lost the toss and Farnham elected to bat first. On a batting-friendly deck, Farnham scored 295 to set the visitors a challenging total to chase. T Diggins (two for 18) was the pick of the Pirbright bowlers.
In reply, Pirbright’s opening pair of McKinley and Roberts scored 39 from their four overs. The visitors added 45 for the second pair and 47 for the third pair. Pirbright’s final pair took the visitors to a final total of 375 as Pirbright won by 80 runs and sealed the club’s second win of the day. Z Edwards top scored for Pirbright with 36 from 16 balls.
The win continued Pirbright’s good start to the I’Anson Women’s Division One season.
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